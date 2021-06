sell pinbar on daily chart E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 dow must go down in next hours,,,if you draw TRENDBASE FIBO EXTENTION (green fibo on chart) you can find targets sellstop in low or sell after trend break with SL on high 34720 buylimit on 34167 sl=33900 tp=min 35000 note=main trend on daily chart will remain + dow ,nasdaq, sp500 trader after 1:30 GMT to 12:00 GMT must monitor dax futures GER30 , dow move after dax .