Hedge Fund CIO: "The US Will Benefit From Existential Competition With China. Provided We Don't Destroy Each Other" By Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management Survival Of: “Those who came before us made certain that this country rode the first waves of the industrial revolutions, the first waves of modern invention, and the first wave of nuclear power, and this generation does not intend to founder in the backwash of the coming age of space,” said the President of the United States.