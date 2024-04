UK Physiotherapist Leaders Announce Goal To "Eradicate" Critics Of Gender Ideology From The Profession Authored by Bryndis Blackadder via Reduxx, The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), which is the “professional body” and trade union which represents member physiotherapists in the UK, has launched its first “definitive position statement on transphobia” with the publication of its “position statement on transphobia.