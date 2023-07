Hundreds Of 'A-List' Actors Threatening To Join Hollywood Writers On Strike Authored by Alice Giordano via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A group of 300 A-list Hollywood celebrities—including Ben Stiller, “Hunger Games” Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Kevin Bacon, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus—is threatening to take industrial action if their demands on key issues are not met.