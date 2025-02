Pivot Candles with MFI Opacity E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI_DL:ES1! livingdracula How to Use the Pivot Candles with MFI Opacity Indicator for Trade Entries and Position Management Overview This indicator is designed not only to display key pivot levels (support and resistance) and Money Flow Index (MFI) signals on your chart, but also to help you structure systematic order entries and position management.