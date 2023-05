"Selling The Rips": Retail Investors Capitulate Just As Stocks Break Out To New 2023 Highs Over the weekend, when writing about the shift in hedge fund positioning in the past two weeks during which we observed bearish capitulation as stocks broke out to new 2023 highs, we said that this was the first material "sentiment shift" of 2023, driven by "FOMO Frenzy, Hedge Fund Buying.