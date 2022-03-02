Crypto & Crude Extend Yesterday's Gains As Bonds & Stocks See Massive Roundtrip The narrative for today's gains were 1) apparently positive headlines from Ukraine (though contradictory messages from both sides on talks were made), 2) ADP showed strong job gains (but embarrassed itself as practically useless with a massive revision to last month's job losses), and 3) Powell affirmed a single rate-hike in March but opened the door for a 50bps hike in the future (reducing the odds of a 50bps hike , but the market shifted hawkishly on the actual rate trajectory).