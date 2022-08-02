Robinhood Fires A Quarter Of Employees Via Slack; Reports Dismal Earnings One Day Early The company, which we have long said should not exist as a standalone entity (and certainly not as a publicly-traded company), and should instead be rolled into Citadel, of which it remains an integral part by merely redirecting retail client flow to the world's biggest hedge fund-cum-HFT to be used and abused at Ken Griffin's whim, just took one more step toward its inevitable collapse when it reported after the close that it will lay off a quarter (or 23% to be exact) of its employees.