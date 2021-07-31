JC 20/30 Club For Young Adult Golfers

Attention all young adult golfers! If you are looking to continue playing golf on a budget or searching for a new and exciting hobby that is not only fun for you and your friends but could also be an important skill for your career, the JC 20/30 Club is the deal for you! Golf is an extremely fun sport to play because it’s you and up to 3 of your closest friends hanging out in the middle of a beautiful golf course hitting a ball around, competing, and spending time in the outdoors.