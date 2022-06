A bull pennant is developing in S&P futures E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Szeyee_L Market Updates at a Glance 08/6/22 (Wednesday) ➤Wall Street stocks rose for the second consecutive day led by the energy sector with improving risk appetite helped by the pullback in VIX (Fear Index) ahead of Friday's key data CPI .