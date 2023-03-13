Recap of my trade for today U.S. TREASURY BOND FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZB1! YassineDee Good afternoon and good evening traders! I'm sharing with you a recap of my trade for today, actually we caught the 1st up trend after breaking the support line with a quite high volume , then after having the highest volume of the day on the candle I put the 2nd arrow at we added another position to finish the trade on the market with 2 contracts and a respectful profit after seeing a squeeze of buyers and closed at the end of the red candle I put an arrow on.