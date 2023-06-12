Just Weeks After "Capitulating" On Stocks, Retail Buyers Are Back With A Vengeance It was only two weeks ago when, with the S&P about to break out to new 2023 highs, we noted that Bank of America 's client flows desk had declared retail capitulation (in the case of BofA, "retail" means High Net Worth individual investors), but it wasn't just the rich that were dumping: a parallel analysis by Vanda Research found that all across the retail sector - including those Millennials armed with a few hundred bucks to spare and a Robinhood account - enthusiasm for buying stocks had shrunk and "retail investors are not chasing the rally.