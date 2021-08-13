Lawyers Expect Lawsuits As Employers Navigate "Touchy" Subject Of Religious Objections To Vaccines Now that the Biden Administration has outsourced the responsibility for enforcing America's vaccine mandate to individual employers (who for millions of Americans control access to health-care, income, and a sense of self-worth), legal experts expect companies to struggle with "touchy" subjects like workers with legitimate religious objections to vaccination, especially as workers increasingly demand to continue working from home.