ESPN Reporter Lays Out Reason Why There’s Zero Trade Market For Aaron Rodgers At The Moment

Getty Image The drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continues to drag on this NFL offseason Last year’s NFL MVP, Rodgers is upset with the franchise for a few different reported reasons, and he’s standing his ground by refusing to show up to minicamp ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler explains why the Packers don’t seem to be budging anytime soon, as they’ve refused to take calls for Rodgers If you feel like everyday brings new drama to the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers situation, you’re kind of right.