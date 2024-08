Stocks & Bonds Slammed Ahead Of J-Hole As FedSpeak Slows Rate-Cut Euphoria As the world and his pet-rabbit awaits tomorrow's words from Jay Powell (which is largely moot now given the FOMC Minutes), today's market action (stocks, bonds, and gold down; dollar up) was brought to you by notably less sanguine FedSpeak (walking the market back from four cut expectations) and disappointing macro data (reviving growth scares).