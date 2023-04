CBOT Soybean Complex: An Introduction SOYBEAN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZS1! JimHuangChicago CBOT: Soybean ( CBOT:ZS1! ), Soybean Meal ( CBOT:ZM1! ), Soybean Oil ( CBOT:ZL1! ) Today, I am starting a new series on CBOT soybeans, one of the most liquid commodities contracts in the world.