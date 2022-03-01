Moscow Unveils 'Plunge Protection Team'-Plan To Rescue Routed Stocks (If Market Ever Re-Opens) While it is the Ukrainians who appear to be suffering most from kinetic warfare; Russians - at least those with wealth and power - are also suffering from global financial warfare as an unprecedented set of sanctions and restrictions has crushed the country's currency, collapsed its bonds, and sent equity prices - from banks to the biggest energy firms - careening lower, forcing authorities to close the Moscow Exchange in an effort to slow the vicious cycle.