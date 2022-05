DOW next target is 33.300 , buy pinbar come on daily chart E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 despite going down led by nasdaq , we strongly belive dow will fly up soon ,let see daily chart pinbar for coming days : AC accelator indicator is green (if low not break by bad news) dow will see 33300 fibo 61%(1hour chart) then next dow target is daily fibo 61% = 34200 ibad scenario = if bad news come , we must buy dow in 31800 and hold it 15-20 day to high ADVICE BY BIG BANKS TRADER = always ,when dow start go up , dont pick reverse sell ,,, DOW , GOLD , DAX , SP500 LOVE GOING UP , LOVE BUY , if you open reverse sell , they dont have pullback so dont allow you close,exit sell !!90% looking for buy in deep,close on high ! wish you win my telgram : ramin_trader2006.