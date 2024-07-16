VDH: Assassination Porn & The Sickness On The Left Authored by Victor Davis Hanson via X: If we were leftists and we were to use leftist tropes to editorialize the recent attempt on Trump’s life, then we would frame the assassination attempt in the following way: We have witnessed for years blatant exceptions to the once common custom that we don’t normalize the imagined killing of any president or presidential candidate and thus lower the bar of violence.