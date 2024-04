YM - Springboard From Sellside E-mini Dow ($5) Futures (Jun 2024) CBOT_MINI:YMM2024 LegendSince In comparison with ES and NQ, YM has been more disciplined in terms of following market order flow as there are few liquidity gaps present and the ones that are present (such as the one I outlined last week @ 38238 - 38150 was respected going into last weeks trading.