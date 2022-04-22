DAX futures on 4hour say : 2 scenario on dax DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 despite yesterday crash led by DOW , we predict dax up move will continue to back to high above 16000(can take 6-8 month) we will buy dax above 14270 , we have fibo 61% and EMA200 there (SL under support or 14150) after +80 point profit ,move SL to open price then wait 6-7 day (for safe buy = you can wait pinbar comes on higher time frame , or last trendline break on 5 min chart to up ,understand? then SL= day low) strongly advice dont open sell , hold your buy until near 15000 ( buy low size , hold ,wait too much, pick big point ) good luck , keep monitor AC indicator on DAX in 30min and 4hour chart) note= gap on chart comes from cash dax (phisical dax trade in frankfort) .