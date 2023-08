Trump Coming Back Is Already Spooking Western Elites Authored by Martin Jay, What would 2024 look like with Trump back in the Oval Office for Europeans? Should western elites and even NATO itself be afraid of Donald Trump returning to the White House in 2024? It’s an entirely valid question given that the elites’ own ‘news’ website in Brussels – Politico – penned a piece recently which argued not only should they be bothered, but they should also prepare themselves for it right now.