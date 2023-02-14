Iconic Hedge Funds Amassing Big Positions In Most Shorted Stock, As Soros Reveals Levered Short Two weeks ago, when the meme stock frenzy made a triumphal return only this time with a 0DTE twist, we published a list of the most shorted names that had been rushing higher in 2023 on the back of the most brutal short squeeze since Jan 2021, when reddit daytraders became instant millionaires overnight after steamrolling such popular bearish hedge funds as Melvin Capital and other levered shorts who needed bailouts to avoid a total wipeout.