It's hard to go wrong when Aram gets brought to the fore. The Task Force's technical genius was front and center on The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 10.
Популярные статьи
- Vikings: Valhalla Recap: A New Streaming Home Brings a New Era — Grade the Netflix Series' Premiere
- Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Preview the Final Season — Plus, Is an Eve and Villanelle Romance Doomed?
- Black Comedians Roundtable: Amanda Seales, J.B. Smoove, Nicole Byer and Others Open Up About Healing Through Laughter, Trailblazers and More