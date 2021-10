S&P has my attention E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! mtb1980 S&P has my attention 1: The Doji on today’s daily chart 2: two pitchforks have their median line resistance converging in the same area (with today’s doji ) 3: Momentum indicators are overbought or approaching overbought.