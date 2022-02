ES daily 02/27: market may have bottomed E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! duckwade Friday was second day of rally, I was expecting a pullback toward at below 4200, but the market only retraced about 60 points to 4230, then break the overnight high, and go straight up to close at high of 4384.