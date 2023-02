NYC Fire-Sells $200 Million Of COVID-Era PPE Supplies For Just $500,000 Who would have thought that all of the spur-of-the-moment government spending we engaged in to "beat the virus" over the last several years would turn out to be mismanaged and reckless? That certainly seems to be the case now, as it is being reported that about $200 million worth of Covid supplies that were purchased during the Covid era in New York have been fire-sold off for just $500,000, according to Fox 5.