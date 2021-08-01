Eenkhoorn wins Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) won Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl in a three-man sprint Saturday, narrowly getting the better of Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the finishing sprint, with Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) finishing third.
