Silver made the news with 4% gains but at multiple resistance Silver Futures COMEX:SI1! Gurmeet - Silver finally playing catch up rally with Gold - Strong trend but hitting the multiple resistance zone - A small pullback can be expected in couple days in this area - Gold/silver ratio is a bullish sign for silver for near term - Any pull back can be a buying opportunity for Silver! - I will be entering for long once its close above 26.