Has The Counter Revolution Arrived In The US? Authored by Tom Luongo via Gold, Goats, 'n Guns blog, The counter-revolution at the counter of a store People buy the things they want and borrow for a little more All those wasted years All those precious, wasted years Who will pay? — RUSH, “Heresy” There is no bigger heresy at this point in history than to suggest the US is not the main source of great evil in the world.