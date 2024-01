Fani Comes Under Immense Pressure As 22 Articles Of Impeachment Filed For "Malfeasance, Oppression, And Tyrannical Partiality" Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may find herself out of a job, after a Georgia lawmaker filed a resolution Friday to impeach her for various acts of "malfeasance, tyrannical partiality, and oppression," after allegations emerged that the Special Prosecutor she hired to go after Donald Trump turned out to be her lover, who she paid almost $700,000 - before he dropped thousands of dollars to take her on lavish vacations.