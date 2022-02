Facebook Plummets 20% After Missing Across The Board; US Users Drop, Guidance Disappoints Heading into today's earnings from social media giant Facebook Meta (technically, the first quarter since the company changed its name), JPM previews expectations as follows: buyside is at the top end of Q4 guide (21%reported growth), with expectation that management steer to a Q1 deceleration q/q (consensus +16%) and reiterate $91-97b FY expense guide.