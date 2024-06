GC1! / Gold / Xau - Idea I. Gold Futures COMEX:GC1! MeruEU Hey Guys… Yearly Chart: Bullish Engulfing Pattern 2367 and 2283 are important Yearly FIB levels to watch Above we find 2485 and 2543 Below we find 2230 and 2150 Quarterly Chart: Bearish Star? -> Q3 will tell.