FEMA To Blast All Smartphones , TVs, Radios With Mass Alert Test On October 4 On Oct. 4, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will push mass alerts across the nation on every television, smartphone, and radio with a notice that USA Today said would read: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET.