Jeito Capital becomes key investor in Alentis Therapeutics as part of $67 million Series B financing round

Paris, France,15June2021 – Jeito Capital ("Jeito"), a rapidly emerging independent Private Equity firm dedicated to biotech and biopharma, today announces that it has become a key investor as part of a $67 million Series B financing round in Alentis Therapeutics (Alentis).