Evening up E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! DanGramza After the volatility on Thursday in the S&P 500 and the weak close, Asia is firming up and this could imply sellers buying to even up positions preparing for the next US session or this market may have gotten cheap enough to be attractive to buyers but can they get the fundamental boost going into the weekend.