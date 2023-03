all index like dax,nasdaq,sp500 say:can start wild +up trend FDAX-DAX FUTURES-INDEX FUT FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 ALERT = WILD + RALLY WILL START ON DAX-DOW-NASDAQ-SP500 2 scenario possible in next 9 month 1- wide zigzag and range (30% possible) or 2-break all high and touch new all time high (60% possible ,,,on dax reach fibo 161% = 19000 and in dow above 45000)!!!! strongly advice you 90% looking for buy in deep and hold it to high (be careful from sell and put SL on last high,,,,save in mind = market can flyup) wish you win my friends ALERT 2= TRADE INDEX LIKE NASDAQ IS VERY COMPLEX AND HARD ( ZIGZAG MANER) AND NEED MINIMUM 5 YEAR PRACTICE ON DEMO ACCOUNT , IF YOU DONT HAVE 5 YEAR DEMO EXPERIENCE ,DONT TRADE IT ON REAL MONEY.