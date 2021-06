Getty Image Grateful Dead percussionist Mickey Hart called his Sonoma County ranch “YOLO” after buying it on a whim in the ’90s Hart is one of the first people credited with using YOLO as an acronym, according to Vanity Fair More culture news here The Grateful Dead can lay claim to a number of storied firsts in rock ‘n roll history: The first band to take a monstrously loud rig with 604 speakers on the road – known as The Wall Of Sound.