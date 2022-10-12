Biden Says Recession Possible But "Very Slight", Believes He Can Beat Trump Again With the NYT engaging in pre-emptive damage control, calling Biden's demented torrent of fabrications and lies "folklore, with dates that don’t quite add up and details that are exaggerated or wrong, the factual edges shaved off to make them more powerful for audiences", and then going so far as comparing Trump with Biden and concluding that “with Biden, people have decided these are not the kind of lies that matter,” Mr.