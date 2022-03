One Of China's Largest Banks Fails To Pay Margin Call After Today's Monster Nickel Squeeze Around the time Peabody was served with a $534 million margin call on its hedging coal futures short, which it funded with a new $150MM unsecured (10%) revolver from Goldman Sachs, one of China's largest banks was also served with a margin call for hundreds of millions of dollars on a nickel short gone terribly bad after the price of Nickel did.