CNN Backpedals On Credibility Pledge, Hires Adam Kinzinger After firing a cadre of hyper-partisan 'journalists' who spent years promoting conspiracy theories and polarizing the nation, CNN boss Chris Licht has suddenly backpedaled on his goal of restoring credibility to the beleaguered network - by hiring hyper-partisan war monger Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) as a senior political commentator.