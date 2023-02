Prostitution, Pimping Rises In California After Prohibitive Laws Repealed, "Scared" Families Plead With Officials Authored by Naveen Anthrapully via The Epoch Times, Multiple cities in California are now seeing rampant, public prostitution activities, pushing residents in many places into stress and fear, with critics blaming the situation on a Democrat-supported bill that repealed a law against loitering for prostitution purposes.