Bearish Outlook for VX1! Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) Futures CBOE_DLY:VX1! FairValueBuffet Bearish Post Description for TradingView Title: Bearish Outlook on VIX Futures - Time to Brace for a Pullback! Hey traders, take a look at this VIX Futures chart (CBOE Volatility Index - VX1 Futures) published by FairValueBuffet on TradingView (Mar 10, 2025, 20:58 UTC).