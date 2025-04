Lilly's Weight-Loss Pill Data Achieves "Best-Case Scenario", Sending Rival Novo Shares Into Abyss Eli Lilly shares surged 16% in late afternoon trading—marking their largest intraday gain since August 2023—after the pharmaceutical giant announced earlier that its new weight-loss pill met efficacy goals in a late-stage trial, intensifying—if not turbocharging—its rivalry with Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk.