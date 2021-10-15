Politics

Texas Abortion Restrictions Can Continue

“A federal appeals court on Thursday said Texas’s restrictive abortion law can remain in effect during ongoing litigation with the Justice Department, extending a previous temporary order that kept the law in place,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

