Eater You might be surprised by just how much work goes into preparing and serving food at an NBA game Eater got a behind-the-scenes look at what goes down at Barclays Center when the Nets play Check out more food stories here I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to assume that the vast majority of people who attend a sporting event in person are primarily motivated to make the trek to whatever venue is hosting it because they care about the competition in question.