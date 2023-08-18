Here's What The Democrats Should Expect If A Republican Wins Back The White House Authored by 'Carpe Diem' via American Greatness, Now that the Democrat Party has established that it’s fair game to “reimagine” the rule of law — in an attempt to jail a former president of the United States for a maximum sentence of 700 plus years — or Moses’s lifespan three times over, that benighted party should be fully prepared to accept the consequences, in the not so unlikely event that a Republican takes back the White House come January 2025.