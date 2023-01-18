Zero Hedge

FBI Decided Not To Monitor Biden Document Search

FBI Decided Not To Monitor Biden Document Search After President Biden's lawyers found classified documents at an office he used at a DC think tank, His Justice Department considered, and then declined, a plan to have FBI agents monitor a search for classified documents at his residences, in order to 'avoid complicating later stages of the investigation,' and because Biden's attorneys 'had quickly turned over a first batch and were cooperating,' the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

