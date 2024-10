Hidden Link Between Hedge Funds’ Yen Positions & Nikkei225 Trend NIKKEI 225 INDEX Futures SGX_DLY:NK1! phillip_nova By Eric Lee, Sales Director of Phillip Nova Tracking the GBP/JPY and Nikkei 225 Relationship for Futures Trading In my previous analysis of the Nikkei 225, I pointed out its strong correlation with the GBP/JPY currency pair, highlighting it as a key factor for traders to watch when trading Nikkei 225 futures.