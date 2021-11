Nov 3, 2021 Natural Gas Larry Williams Update HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! HEIKOTradingSystem What a GREAT day today eh?? Love that price action going straight up! Honestly, I was scared shitless on Monday as I was watching price action go down to almost 5 even - I was down quite a bit of money.